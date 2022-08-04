Search

04 Aug 2022

Royal Mail strengthens green credentials with 2,000 electric Peugeot postvans

Royal Mail strengthens green credentials with 2,000 electric Peugeot postvans

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 3:30 PM

Peugeot is to supply Royal Mail with 2,000 electric vans as the postal service looks to increase the number of EVs on its fleet.

The French firm’s vans have been widely used by Royal Mail since 2009, with Peugeot saying there are already 28,000 of its commercial vehicles being used by the national delivery service.

Royal Mail is now ramping up its EV plans, with the aim of having 5,500 electric vehicles on its fleet by spring 2023. As part of this, Peugeot is supplying 2,000 battery-powered vans to the group, with deliveries starting this month.

It comprises 1,000 of the smaller Peugeot e-Partner models and 1,000 of the mid-size Peugeot e-Expert. Various body styles of each van are available, with an electric range of up to 205 miles offered by the e-Expert and 171 miles from the e-Partner.

Julie David, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: “I am incredibly pleased that we can continue to support Royal Mail with models from our award-winning electric van range, including the Peugeot e-Partner, which is set to be produced right here in the UK at our Ellesmere Port plant from early next year.

“The Peugeot e-Partner and e-Expert make no compromise on useful volume or practicality compared with the diesel versions. With every van in our range already benefiting from an electric version and every car offering an electrified variant by 2024, we look forward to continuing our support of the Royal Mail and its ambition for a greener future.”

Seventy of Royal Mail’s delivery offices have already started with the transition to electrification, particularly in cities operating low-emission zones, including London, Bristol and Oxford.

Royal Mail also recently announced that it had passed the milestone of having 3,000 electric vehicles on its fleet.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media