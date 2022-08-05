Search

05 Aug 2022

Lexus joins Motability scheme with hybrid-powered UX

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 12:55 PM

Lexus has announced that it is joining the Motability scheme for the first time.

Though sibling firm Toyota has been a part of the Motability scheme for some years, this is Lexus’s first entry, with the brand’s first model being its UX 250h hybrid crossover. Just a single trim will be offered to customers – F Sport Design – which brings 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12-inch media display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and heated front seats to name just a few features.

The ‘F Sport’ also denotes a more purposeful look inside and out, with the UX receiving a black spindle grille, sportier bumpers and ‘F’ badging.

Chris Hayes, director of Lexus in the UK, said: “The Motability Scheme provides a valuable service, helping thousands of people to access a new vehicle and help maintain their mobility independence.

“We are confident our new UX 250h will be an attractive proposition for those looking for a premium electrified model, supported by Lexus’s exceptional reliability and industry-leading customer service.”

Lexus says its dealer network will have ‘specially trained team members’ to help Motability customers, too.

The UX 250h will be offered on Motability with a £3,995 advance payment, with the full weekly motability allowance going towards the car.

Motability enables those who receive a mobility allowance to use that money to put towards the lease of a new vehicle. More affordable cars are entirely covered by this allowance, though more expensive models will require you to make an advance payment.

All aspects of vehicle ‘ownership’ is also included, such as fuel, insurance, servicing and repairs, with the exception of fuel.

