Search

05 Aug 2022

Government explores options to tackle professional driver shortage as part of ‘post-Brexit freedoms’

Government explores options to tackle professional driver shortage as part of ‘post-Brexit freedoms’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 4:26 PM

The government has announced a number of options that it is exploring in the hope of addressing a significant shortage of professional HGV drivers.

Set out in a ‘Call for Evidence’ that is being launched today (August 5), the government is seeking views on how to encourage more people towards a career in driving and to speed up the process of getting a licence as part of ‘post-Brexit freedoms’.

One of the main options being discussed is ‘grandfather rights’ being reintroduced. Anyone who passed their test before January 1997 is usually allowed to drive a vehicle and trailer combination of up to 8.25 tonnes. However, this entitlement was removed by the EU, with those passing their test since then limited to a vehicle and trailer weight of no more than 3.5 tonnes unless an additional driving test was passed.

But no longer limited by EU rules, the government is looking at raising the limit for those passing their test in 1997 or after to 7.5 tonnes, allowing them to drive larger vans and small lorries without further tests.

Another option being explored is to raise the standards of HGV driver training by publishing pass rates for instructors as part of a formal register. It will also seek views on permitting mechanics who already have a HGV licence to drive vehicles such as buses and coaches for repair purposes.

Transport Minister Karl McCartney said: “Our country has a robust supply chain and our ongoing and unprecedented support for the haulage sector means that the number of HGV drivers is stabilising.

“We continue looking for ways to make it easier and quicker to kickstart a rewarding career in logistics. That’s why we’re asking people for their views on how we could streamline the licensing process and remove any potential barriers – making the most of our post-Brexit freedoms.”

Driven in part by the Covid pandemic, a huge shortage of HGV drivers meant petrol stations ran out of fuel last autumn. The government stepped in by freeing up thousands of HGV tests, and says the number of drivers is now ‘stabilising’.

Government figures show the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency carried out 29,385 HGV tests between March and May – a 54 per cent increase on pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media