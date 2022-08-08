Search

08 Aug 2022

Peugeot refines trim levels for 2008 range

08 Aug 2022 12:58 PM

Peugeot has introduced a series of trim changes for its 2008 and electric e-2008 models.

Following on from similar changes made to the smaller 208 hatchback, Peugeot has now revised the specifications available for the 2008 SUV. Entry-level Active Premium versions are boosted up to Active Premium+, which brings gloss black roof rails and dark tinted rear windows, while a new gloss black strip is used to highlight the rear of the car.

Allure Premium models now become Allure Premium+, which receive aluminium-finished pedals and connected 3D navigation as standard. A three-year connected navigation pack is also included as a standard, which brings speed camera alerts and real-time traffic information.

European mapping, 3D city data and voice recognition for radio, navigation and telephone functions come as part of this, too. This was previously only available on GT trim levels and above.

As before, the 2008 is offered with either petrol or fully electric powertrains, with the latter – badged e-2008 – delivering up to 214 miles of range from its 50kWh battery. Plus, thanks to 100kW rapid charging the e-2008’s battery can be taken from zero to 80 per cent in as little as 30 minutes.

The 2008 can be purchased either in-store from a Peugeot dealership or through the firm’s Buy Online platform. The latter service allows buyers to configure, finance and order their new car from home and even get a part-exchange valuation for their current vehicle.

