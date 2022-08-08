Search

08 Aug 2022

Skoda updates Enyaq iV with new software and upgraded battery management

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 3:55 PM

Skoda has introduced a number of updates for its electric Enyaq iV as part of a 2023 model-year revision.

The Enyaq now benefits from a new platform software, which allows the vehicle to accept future updates over the air. On top of this, this upgrades the navigation system and head-up display with clearer, more user-friendly designs. Remote access – which was previously only available as an option – is now standard on all Enyaq models and allows users to view their car’s parked location and charging status via a smartphone app.

The update also brings improvements to the Enyaq’s battery management system, helping to reduce electrical losses and, in turn, ensure that the car is delivering the best possible electrical range.

Skoda has also simplified the option packs available on the Enyaq, with just four now remaining – Clever, Plus, Advanced and Maxx. Clever – which is priced from £2,755 on Enyaq iV 60 and 80 models but included as standard on SportLine Plus versions – adds keyless entry and start, heated front seats and a two-zone leather heated steering wheel, among other functions.

Move up to Plus – priced from £4,830 – and you’ll find full LED matrix headlights added alongside an electrically adjustable drivers seat while Advanced – priced from £6,980 – builds on this with a head-up display and Skoda’s new ‘Crystal Face’ illuminated front grille.

Finally, the Maxx package – which is priced from £9,375 – adds in adjustable front seats with powered lumbar support, an around-view parking camera and dynamic chassis control.

Further options can be added, such as a panoramic sunroof, partition net screen and heat pump. The updated Enyaq can be ordered now, with prices starting from £38,480.

