09 Aug 2022

Bentley’s Batur set to launch firm’s new design direction

09 Aug 2022 3:25 PM

Bentley is due to unveil a new hand-built grand tourer that will launch a new ‘design language’ for the firm.

Called the Bentley Mulliner Batur, it’s due to be fully revealed during Monterey Car Week on Sunday, August 21. It follows on from the Bacalar, which was a bespoke convertible model of which only 12 were destined to be made. Hand-built by Mulliner – Bentley’s in-house bespoke division – the Bacalar sold out immediately.

It’s not clear yet whether or not the Batur will follow a similar theme to the Bacalar, which was powered by a 6.0-litre W12 engine with 650bhp and 900Nm of torque. Though the Bacalar came with all-wheel-drive – much like the regular Continental GT – it could push much of its power to the rear wheels to help with driving dynamics.

Though sharing similar proportions with the Continental GT Convertible, the Bacalar shared no body panels with any other Bentley model. It’s likely that the Batur will follow a similarly bespoke design process too.

Bentley has said that the Batur will reveal an all new type of design that will ‘define Bentley’s future range of battery electric vehicles (BEVs)’.

Much the same as the Bacalar, the Batur takes its name from a natural body of water. Lake Batur is located in a crater on the island of Bali in Indonesia.

As mentioned, the Batur will be revealed in full at 4am UK time on Sunday, August 21. Monterey Car Week itself starts on Friday, August 12.

