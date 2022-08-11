Search

11 Aug 2022

Royal Enfield expands range with new Hunter 350

Royal Enfield has added a new model to its line-up of motorcycles – the Hunter 350.

It joins the Meteor and Classic in the firm’s range of 350cc motorcycles, but brings a more urban, retro-inspired design and feel.

Built on Royal Enfield’s J-series platform, the Hunter has been designed for urban environments where agile handling and easy controls are the most desired traits from a motorcycle. All versions use 300mm front and 270mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, as well as an LED tail lamp and digital instrument cluster.

The Hunter also gets rotary power and lighting switches alongside a USB charging port for topping up devices on the go.

B Govindarajan, Royal Enfield CEO, said: “The Hunter 350 is an outcome of several years of insight gathering and consumer studies from across the world. It is a motorcycle that feels right at home in big metropolises and is exciting for the experienced rider, and easy and accessible for a new rider.

“Its shorter wheelbase, more compact geometry and lighter weight makes it very nimble and manoeuvrable within the urban context. We are very confident that this new reimagined roadster will usher in a whole new set of global consumers into our world of pure motorcycling”

Developed at Royal Enfield’s technology centres in the UK and India, the Hunter has a long, one-piece seat, while a short wheelbase aims to provide confidence-inspiring handling. It’s powered by a 349cc air-oil cooled engine with 20.2bhp and 27Nm of torque at 4,000rpm which, Royal Enfield says, provides plenty of low-end performance with linear power delivery. It’s driven through a five-speed manual gearbox, too.

The new Hunter 350 is expected to arrive in dealerships this November, with prices revealed closer to that time.

