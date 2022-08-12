One-off Ferrari F40 heads to auction

A Ferrari F40 with upgraded power and a striking grey colour scheme is heading to auction later this month.

Upgraded to full competition specification by specialists in Holland, the Ferrari F40 ‘Competizione’ was then upgraded again as a UK-based company took these performance revisions further a few years later. The end result is a car that is capable of producing between up to 1,000bhp, making it one of the most powerful F40 models around.

It hasn’t just had its power boosted, mind you, as a full restoration took place with the car entirely disassembled and the body fully stripped. It was then carefully rebuilt, with the exterior finished in triple-layer ‘Grigio Nado’, rather than the usual Ferrari red that F40s are painted in.

The announcement that this particular F40 would be going to auction generated huge interest on the internet, with over 600,000 impressions on social media recorded by the vendor, RM Sotheby’s.

With such high levels of interest, the auction house decided to list the vehicle through its online platform – Sotheby’s Sealed. Bidders are able to see where their current bid ranks, but can’t see what anyone else has bid. If a buyer ranked in the top three places a bid in the final 90 seconds of the auction, it automatically extends to give everyone a fair shot at winning.

RM Sotheby’s hasn’t attached an estimate to this particular F40, though given that standard models fetch around £800,000, it’s likely that this one could go for more. Bidding opens on August 16 at 10am.