Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner gains stealthy Blackline specification

Bentley has revealed a new Blackline package for its Flying Spur Mulliner, bringing a more modern look to the luxury model.

Designed to act as a more exclusive version of the Flying Spur, it sits at the top of the range, bringing enhanced luxury and craftsmanship.

As part of the Blackline package, all exterior chrome except for the Bentley winged logo is removed to offer a more contemporary appearance. The chrome pieces are replaced with a black finish, including to the door mirrors, wing vents and large radiator grille.

The lower bumper also gets a black finish, with Bentley customers able to choose further colour options, from lighter finishes to darker shades for a stealthier look. Large gloss-black 22-inch alloy wheels are also available as an optional extra, including self-levelling Bentley badges. The interior of the Blackline is unchanged compared with the regular Flying Spur Mulliner.

This Mulliner specification is available with the full choice of Flying Spur powertrains, including a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 and a 3.0-litre V6 plug-in hybrid model that offers up to 25 miles of zero-emissions driving ability.

Revealed last year, the Flying Spur Mulliner specification offers eight bespoke interior combinations, incorporating a main and secondary colour hide, with contrast diamond stitching. Electric veneer picnic tables and a brushed silver Mulliner clock are further highlights.

The new Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline will be presented to the public later this week at Monterey Car Week in California. Also at the event, Bentley will show off the Batur – a new limited-run GT car developed by the Mulliner division, which is set to show a new design direction for the British firm.