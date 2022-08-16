Search

16 Aug 2022

Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner gains stealthy Blackline specification

Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner gains stealthy Blackline specification

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 3:52 PM

Bentley has revealed a new Blackline package for its Flying Spur Mulliner, bringing a more modern look to the luxury model.

Designed to act as a more exclusive version of the Flying Spur, it sits at the top of the range, bringing enhanced luxury and craftsmanship.

As part of the Blackline package, all exterior chrome except for the Bentley winged logo is removed to offer a more contemporary appearance. The chrome pieces are replaced with a black finish, including to the door mirrors, wing vents and large radiator grille.

The lower bumper also gets a black finish, with Bentley customers able to choose further colour options, from lighter finishes to darker shades for a stealthier look. Large gloss-black 22-inch alloy wheels are also available as an optional extra, including self-levelling Bentley badges. The interior of the Blackline is unchanged compared with the regular Flying Spur Mulliner.

This Mulliner specification is available with the full choice of Flying Spur powertrains, including a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 and a 3.0-litre V6 plug-in hybrid model that offers up to 25 miles of zero-emissions driving ability.

Revealed last year, the Flying Spur Mulliner specification offers eight bespoke interior combinations, incorporating a main and secondary colour hide, with contrast diamond stitching. Electric veneer picnic tables and a brushed silver Mulliner clock are further highlights.

The new Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline will be presented to the public later this week at Monterey Car Week in California. Also at the event, Bentley will show off the Batur – a new limited-run GT car developed by the Mulliner division, which is set to show a new design direction for the British firm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media