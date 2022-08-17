Search

17 Aug 2022

Nissan’s new Townstar hits the road priced from £19,475

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 11:25 AM

Nissan has announced specifications and pricing for its new compact van, the Townstar.

Priced from £19,475 for short-wheelbase versions and £20,775 for the long-wheelbase variant, the Townstar acts as a successor for Nissan’s NV200, with petrol and electric versions available.

The Townstar’s trim levels kick off with Visia, rising through Acenta, Tekna and Tekna+, with that final specification bringing added technology and enhanced driver assistance systems.

Petrol versions use a 1.3-litre engine with 130bhp and 240Nm of torque, bringing a payload of up to 600kg or 800kg in short and long-wheelbase versions respectively. It has a maximum braked towing capacity of 1,500kg, too.

Allan Newman, LCV product manager at Nissan GB, said: “We’re delighted to be providing more information about all-new Townstar as its arrival in the UK approaches. Offering two efficient powertrain solutions, practical design and unique Nissan technologies, it is comprehensively equipped to meet customers’ ever-changing needs.

“With tougher emissions standards, urban access restrictions, and ever-increasing demand for last-mile delivery, businesses large and small need to find effective and sustainable solutions to remain competitive and optimise their operations. We’re confident Townstar will meet their every need.”

The electric Townstar – which is priced from £29,945 excluding the plug-in vehicle grant for electric vans – uses a 45kWh battery which can deliver up to 183 miles of range. Acenta-grade vans and above come with DC rapid charging, which can return a charge to 80 per cent in just over 40 minutes.

