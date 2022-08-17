Search

17 Aug 2022

BMW commences testing of high-performance electric prototype

BMW commences testing of high-performance electric prototype

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 4:48 PM

BMW has confirmed that it is working on a new quad-motor electric performance car.

Set to provide the groundwork for future electric vehicles, the current test model uses four electric motors to provide four-wheel-drive. It’s based on the current BMW i4 M50, but features a modified body with wider wheel arches that help with the fitment of high-performance front and rear axles.

BMW says that the development of this M xDrive four-wheel-drive system with electric motors ‘opens up completely new possibilities’, allowing power and torque to be shifted around the four wheels independently and within milliseconds.

“Electrification opens up completely new degrees of freedom for us to create M-typical dynamics,” says Dirk Häcker, head of development at BMW M. “And we can already see that we can exploit this potential to the maximum, so that our high-performance sports cars will continue to offer the M-typical and incomparable combination of dynamics, agility and precision in the locally emission-free future.”

The four motors are connected to a central control unit which monitors both the driving conditions and the driver’s selected modes. The system can detect the ideal way of transmitting the power to the road based on values from the accelerator pedal position, steering angle and wheel speeds, all calculated in milliseconds. These systems have been created through ‘intensive development and test phases’ with both virtual and physical models used.

Thanks to its ability to be changed so quickly, the four-wheel-drive system can ensure that the car maintains the best possible traction, even on rained-on or snowy roads.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media