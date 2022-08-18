What is the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS going up against?

Porsche has just released its latest incarnation of the 911 GT3 RS, introducing a car that is sharper, quicker and more track-focused than ever. With a huge rear wing that now stands taller than the car’s roof and a host of aerodynamic features, the latest GT3 RS feels more serious than the model which came before it.

But what will the 911 GT3 RS be facing off against when it hits the road later this year? Let’s take a look.

Lamborghini Huracan STO



Lamborghini’s Huracan STO is wild, outlandish and flamboyant – just as you’d want one of the Italian firm’s supercar’s to be. But it has also been made as light as possible while, just like the Porshe, it incorporates all manner of aerodynamic features.

Centred around a superb V10 engine, the Huracan STO might be one of a dying breed of large, naturally-aspirated supercars, but it’s definitely one to cherish while it’s here.

McLaren 765LT



McLaren’s LT range – which stands for ‘Longtail’ – pushes the firm’s usually strict approach to weight saving to the extreme. The 765LT is one McLaren’s most powerful additions to the Longtail line-up, with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine giving this car a huge amount of punch.

But it’s also supremely capable in the bends, with brilliantly judged hydraulic steering giving the 765LT an analogue, old-school feel.

Caterham 620R



Punching well above its weight is the Caterham 620R. Often seen as something of a ‘supercar slayer’, the 620R uses a 2.0-litre engine but given that the whole car weighs just 620g, enables it to go from 0-60mph in under three seconds.

It’ll even hit a top speed of 145mph. But the real high point of the 620R is its cornering ability, which is some of the best in the business.

Ferrari 296 GTB



Ferrari has been on something of a new model offensive of late, but the 296 GTB – a new model designed to sit alongside the F8 Tributo – is a standout addition. It uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, which brings 818bhp and enables a 0-60mph time of just under three seconds.

Thanks to a hybrid setup, the 296 GTB can also travel for up to 15 miles on electricity alone.

BMW M4 CSL



BMW revived the famous CSL nameplate recently to apply it to its latest generation of M4. Meaning ‘Competition, Sport, Lightweight’, the CSL badge was worn by one of the most iconic cars to come from BMW, the E46 M3 CSL.

This new model takes a similarly lightweight approach, with carbon fibre seats installed to lower overall mass, while reduced soundproofing takes this process one step further.