Search

18 Aug 2022

Dodge’s Charger Daytona SRT Concept is an electric muscle car for the future

Dodge’s Charger Daytona SRT Concept is an electric muscle car for the future

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 12:13 PM

Dodge has revealed a concept vehicle which points toward the future of electric muscle cars.

The US carmaker has unveiled the Charger Daytona SRT Concept at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, during a three-day ‘Dodge Speed Week’ event.

The concept, which takes the squared-off front look of a traditional muscle car, is fully electric and powered by Dodge’s 800-volt ‘Banshee’ powertrain which brings all-wheel-drive as standard. Though performance details haven’t been revealed, Dodge has said that it outpaces its Hellcat performance models.

It also draws its name from the Charger Daytona, which was the first vehicle to pass the 200mph barrier on a NASCAR circuit in 1970.

Contrasting almost-silent EVs, the Charger manages to produce a 126-decibel exhaust sound – equating to that produced by the firm’s SRT Hellcat- through a new ‘Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust’ system. This plays a performance sound through an amplifier and tuning chamber at the rear of the car.

“The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept exists because performance made us do it,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer at Stellantis.

“Dodge is about muscle, attitude and performance, and the brand carries that chip on its shoulder and into the BEV segment through a concept loaded with patents, innovations, and performance features that embody the electrified muscle of tomorrow.”

The Charger Daytona SRT Concept also utilises Dodge’s eRupt multi-speed transmission which has been designed to replicate conventional gearshifts. Plus, a PowerShot function gives drivers the option of adding a quick burst of additional horsepower via a button on the steering wheel.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media