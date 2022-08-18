Hennessey’s Venom F5 Roadster is a 300mph drop-top

Hennessey has created a convertible version of its Venom F5 capable of reaching over 300mph.

Called the Venom F5 Roadster, it’s powered by the same 6.6-litre ‘Fury’ V8 engine producing 1,817bhp as the hard top variant. With power sent to the rear wheels through an automated single-clutch gearbox, the Venom F5 Roadster is expected to smash Hennessey’s current ‘fastest convertible’ record of 256.6mph, set by the Venom GT Spyder.

Limited to just 30 examples – with each costing $3 million (£2.5m) – the Venom F5 Roadster uses a removable carbon fibre roof, which has been fully insulated and lined with Alcantara. Four quick-release bolts and a pair of high-strength latches are used to secure the roof, which weighs just eight kilograms, meaning it can be removed easily by a single person.

Owners can choose to store the roof either in a Merino wool travel bag or on a custom-made pedestal. Also made from carbon fibre, this pedestal was created by Hennessey’s in-house design team and mirrors themes used on the car.

We proudly introduce the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster – the world’s fastest and most powerful convertible! Distinguishing the Venom F5 Roadster from its fixed-roof sibling are several attributes that set the open-air hypercar apart – physically, cosmetically, and emotionally. pic.twitter.com/VI7KHKtdLI — HennesseyPerformance (@HennesseyPerf) August 18, 2022

John Hennessey, company founder, and CEO: “We created the Venom F5 to be the ultimate expression of a hypercar. The Roadster version takes the Coupe’s speed, exhilaration, and awe, plus a sprinkling of respect-inducing fear, to a new, truly visceral level that brings owners closer to the Venom F5’s extreme performance.

“Our 1,817 bhp ‘Fury’ engine screams behind the exposed cockpit, with its roar unobstructed by a roof – it is an unmatched automotive experience.”

The Venom F5 Roadster uses forged aluminium wheels that are then milled down to a perfect finish. Each wheel features seven pairs of spokes designed to mimic an elongated Hennessey ‘H’, while the brand’s name is milled into the face of each wheel.