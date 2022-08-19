Search

19 Aug 2022

Geneva Motor Show axed for fourth year running as event moves to Qatar

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 10:25 AM

The Geneva Motor Show has been cancelled for the fourth year in a row with the event’s organisers citing ‘uncertainties in the global economy and geopolitics’.

It means that next year will be the fourth consecutive year that the Geneva show has been called off, following in the wake of Covid-related cancellations in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show, adding, “In these uncertain times, many brands are not in a position to commit to participating in a show in Europe in the winter. After assessing all the elements, it has become clear to the foundation that the 2023 Salon cannot take place in Geneva as planned.”

Next year’s show was originally destined to take place in two locations – Geneva and Doha, Qatar – but this remodelling sees only the latter going ahead.

Maurice Turettini, president of the permanent committee of the Geneva International Motor Show, said: “Due to the uncertainties in the global economy and geopolitics, as well as the risks related to the development of the pandemic, the organisers have decided to focus exclusively on the planning of the event in Doha in 2023.”

The first Geneva International Motor Show Qatar will take place in November 2023 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre alongside other ‘decentralised venues’, according to event organisers. It’s set to take place every two years.

Mesquita added: “We are now fully focused on organising GIMS in Doha and look forward to confirming the dates and format of this ground-breaking event with our partners at Qatar Tourism shortly.”

