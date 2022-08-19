Search

19 Aug 2022

Zeekr’s 001 breaks two Guinness World Records

Zeekr’s 001 breaks two Guinness World Records

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 12:08 PM

Chinese electric car brand Zeekr has broken two new Guinness World Records with its new 001.

Geely-owned Zeekr started delivering vehicles in China last year and plans a European roll-out of cars from 2023. The 01 is based on Geely’s Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA), which allows for multiple uses as well as different power outputs and electric ranges.

The Zeekr 001 is one of the latest cars to use this platform and is already putting it to good use by smashing some new Guinness records at an event in China.

The record for the fastest electric vehicle drift requires the vehicle to push beyond 160kmh (99.4mph), which the 001 exceeded by some margin as it achieved a top speed of 207.996kmh (128mph). Thanks to its twin electric motor setup, the 001 can deliver torque instantaneously to the front and rear wheels, enabling it to hold a high-speed drift.

The Zeekr 001 also set a new record for the fastest electric car slalom. It managed to weave through 50 equally spaced cones without knocking any down in just 49.05 seconds. Zeekr said that the 001’s four-wheel-drive setup helped with this particular challenge, with the power of the electric motors being equally balanced through the front and wheels in order to allow the car to weave around the cones without braking traction.

Both records were broken under the supervision of an adjudicator from Guinness World Records at the CATARC proving centre in China.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media