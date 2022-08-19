Search

19 Aug 2022

Royal Enfield adds new colours to Meteor 350 range

Royal Enfield adds new colours to Meteor 350 range

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 1:55 PM

Royal Enfield has bolstered the number of colourways available with its Meteor 350 with the introduction of three new shades.

Introduced two years ago, the Meteor 350 uses a new-rider-friendly 350cc engine with 20bhp, enabling a top speed of around 70mph. It comes with plenty of equipment as standard, too, including a Tripper navigation system that uses Google Maps which, when paired with the Enfield mobile app, provides clear and easy-to-read directions via a compact screen.

Now, the cruiser bike has been given three new colourways available with its trio of specifications. The Fireball variant of the Meteor gains two new shades – Fireball Blue and Fireball Green – which join the existing red and yellow colours in the bike’s range. Fireball Matt Green gets matching side panel stickers and green rim tape for the wheels, while Fireball Blue bikes receive vivid yellow badging on the tank and matching side panel stickers. Prices for the Meteor 350 Fireball start from £3,879.

B. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, said “The launch of the Meteor 350 marked a very important milestone in our journey. The introduction of an all-new cruiser motorcycle on an all-new, ground up engine platform was an important transition for the brand.

“Over the last two years, the Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks in the entry-level cruiser segment across global markets, while picking up awards and accolades along the way. The addition of new exciting colourways on the Meteor 350 make it a more compelling choice for our customers across the world.”

The top-tier Supernova model is now available in Supernova Red, joining blue and brown colourways. The Supernova commands a slight premium, coming in at £4,039. All prices are before on-the-road costs.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media