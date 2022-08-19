Royal Enfield adds new colours to Meteor 350 range

Royal Enfield has bolstered the number of colourways available with its Meteor 350 with the introduction of three new shades.

Introduced two years ago, the Meteor 350 uses a new-rider-friendly 350cc engine with 20bhp, enabling a top speed of around 70mph. It comes with plenty of equipment as standard, too, including a Tripper navigation system that uses Google Maps which, when paired with the Enfield mobile app, provides clear and easy-to-read directions via a compact screen.

Now, the cruiser bike has been given three new colourways available with its trio of specifications. The Fireball variant of the Meteor gains two new shades – Fireball Blue and Fireball Green – which join the existing red and yellow colours in the bike’s range. Fireball Matt Green gets matching side panel stickers and green rim tape for the wheels, while Fireball Blue bikes receive vivid yellow badging on the tank and matching side panel stickers. Prices for the Meteor 350 Fireball start from £3,879.

B. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, said “The launch of the Meteor 350 marked a very important milestone in our journey. The introduction of an all-new cruiser motorcycle on an all-new, ground up engine platform was an important transition for the brand.

“Over the last two years, the Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks in the entry-level cruiser segment across global markets, while picking up awards and accolades along the way. The addition of new exciting colourways on the Meteor 350 make it a more compelling choice for our customers across the world.”

The top-tier Supernova model is now available in Supernova Red, joining blue and brown colourways. The Supernova commands a slight premium, coming in at £4,039. All prices are before on-the-road costs.