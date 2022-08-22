Bentley’s new Batur offers glimpse at firm’s new styling direction

Bentley’s new limited-run Batur has been launched, showcasing how the firm’s electric cars of the future could look.

The Mulliner-built model will be limited to just 18 examples, with each costing £1.65m excluding local taxes and options.

It arrives as the most powerful Bentley model yet, thanks to its 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine which produces 730bhp and 1,00Nm of torque. The Batur also incorporates Bentley’s ‘most advanced chassis ever’, with air suspension, electric anti-roll control, an electronic limited-slip differential and four-wheel-steering all included.

The #Bentley #Mulliner #Batur. Powerful, future-forward sculpted exterior surfaces combined with state-of-the-art materials and engineering. Passion and craftsmanship in every detail. pic.twitter.com/TeDlxuJWtR — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) August 21, 2022

Adrian Hallmark, Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, said: “The Batur is a significant car for Bentley. Far more than the heir to the highly successful Bacalar, the Batur showcases the design direction that we’re taking in the future as we develop our range of BEVs. Andi Mindt and his team have reimagined the classic Bentley design cues into a stronger, bolder design that remains both elegant and graceful.

“Beneath the beautiful exterior lies the most powerful engine we’ve ever developed. Our W12 engine is easily the most successful twelve-cylinder automotive engine in history, and as it approaches its retirement to make way for future hybrids and BEVs, we want to mark its accomplishments.”

The exterior design of the Batur incorporates a traditionally long bonnet, yet the usual Bentley grille has been positioned lower and more upright while the headlights have been redesigned from usual Bentley models. At the rear, the lights sit on either side of a deployable spoiler.

Customers are able to choose from a variety of materials for the Batur’s interior, including leather sourced from Scotland or Dinamica, a suede-like alternative to leather. A new sustainable alternative to carbon fibre can also be used for the fascias inside the car. This natural fibre composite is comprised of a twill weave which is then given a satin lacquer.

There are a number of options for the car’s controls, too, with the classic organ stops for the ventilation available in 3D-printed 18-karat cold.

Bentley expects deliveries of the Batur to commence in the middle of 2023 after an ‘extensive development programme’.