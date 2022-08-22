Koenigsegg celebrates 20th anniversary with CC850

Koenigsegg has created a ‘reimagined’ version of its first production car as a celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Called the CC850, it’s a fresh take on Koenigsegg’s CC8S. While the exterior might be quite similar to that of the original, the CC850’s underpinnings and powertrain have been substantially modernised.

It’s powered by a 5.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine capable of delivering up to 1,366bhp and 1,385Nm of torque. With a kerb weight of just 1,385kg, the CC850 has the same 1:1 power-to-weight ratio as Koenigsegg’s ONE:1 model.

A unique feature of the CC850 is the Engage Shift System (ESS). It allows for different gear ratios depending on the selected driving model, but can also switch between a six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic transmission. It means that drivers can choose between the involvement of changing gears themselves or allowing the vehicle to shift for them. The Swedish flag sits atop the manual shifter, just as it did in the CC8S.

“The CC850 is a homage to the single most meaningful car in Koenigsegg history,” said Christian von Koenigsegg. “The CC8S put us on the map and made us successful and celebrating 20 years of production, alongside my 50th birthday, felt like the right time to reveal the CC850 to appreciate our roots.”

The CC850 features telephone dial-style wheels and triple tail lights, all of which found their place on some of Koenigsegg’s earliest models. Inside, there’s a minimalist design with a simple round steering wheel and an open-gate gear shifter which is exposed to show the mechanical components underneath.