23 Aug 2022

Polestar to supply batteries to Swedish electric boat company

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Aug 2022 11:41 AM

Polestar has signed a new multi-year agreement to supply battery and charging systems to a leading Swedish hydrofoil electric boat company.

The agreement – which is one of the world’s first direct battery collaborations between the automotive and marine industries – will see Polestar power Candela’s latest boats.

Candela uses computer-guided hydrofoils which lift the boat’s hull above water, enabling them to use up to 80 per cent less energy at high speeds than a traditionally-powered boat. Plus, because it has zero emissions and ‘minimal noise’, according to Candela, these boats bring a quieter and smoother experience compared to traditional boats.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “I am fascinated by the way Candela’s boats glide elegantly and efficient through, or better, over the water – amazing proof of the great aesthetics and experiences modern, sustainable technology can create.

“That Polestar will be part of future projects with Candela by supplying an essential part for the innovative propulsion of their boats, is awesome. As a battery supplier to Candela, we can help drive the transition to cleaner oceans and lakes, and electrify waterborne transport.”

This new collaboration marks the start of a broader intended partnership between Polestar and Candela, with the two exploring ‘further opportunities for future collaboration’.

Gustav Hasselskog, CEO of Candela, said: “Polestar is a dream partner for us. While electrification of cars has come a long way in the last few years, the marine sector has fallen behind. Marrying our efficient hydrofoil technology to high-capacity batteries from Polestar means we can speed up the mass market adoption of electric boats together.”

