Skoda’s Vision 7S sketches preview look of upcoming seven-seater

Skoda has released a series of sketches depicting the exterior design of a potential new model in its range.

The concept – called Vision 7S – showcases a new look for the Czech brand’s cars, with a sharply designed front end incorporating headlights which have been positioned out to the edge of the vehicle and arranged in two rows, with one above the other. Above these two light units is a LED light bar, which helps the whole light area to form a ‘T’ shape.

Underneath is a chunky front bumper that incorporates seven vertically mounted air inlets, with the central one finished in a contrasting orange colour. The lower apron area is also equipped with an aluminium guard to help give the concept a chunkier, more go-anywhere look.

The heavily raked roofline sits atop a large section of glass before moving back to a sharply cut-off rear section. There’s a compact rear spoiler, while contrast Skoda badging has been fitted to the top of the boot section. Mirroring the front of the car, there are several vertically mounted trim pieces with a central orange-coloured one.

The large wheels have been aerodynamically shaped, too, to help cut through the air more easily.

Back in July, Skoda revealed a look at the interior of the Vision 7S. With seven individual seats, it incorporates a lot of passenger space and also has a long central tunnel with an integrated child seat. With three individual rows, Skoda has said that the Vision 7S will also incorporate a number of its famous ‘Simply Clever’ features, as well as a series of sustainable materials.