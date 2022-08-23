Search

23 Aug 2022

Renault’s Hippie Caviar Motel is an electric 5-star stay on wheels

Renault's Hippie Caviar Motel is an electric 5-star stay on wheels

Renault has brought its Hippie Caviar Motel concept into the real world, having teased drawings of the idea last year.

Based around the new Kangoo E-Tech Electric, the Hippie Caviar Motel is a converted van designed to offer an experience similar to that of a 5-star hotel. A shelter for ‘adventure and sports enthusiasts’, it incorporates many smart storage areas designed to house equipment.

The roof features a rack that can hold skis, while a large panoramic roof can be used to view the stars while laying down in the single bed that folds down from the rear bench of the vehicle.

The new show car has been designed to showcase some of Renault’s latest low-emissions manufacturing techniques, including shelves and floors which are crafted from recycled tyres and cork.

Since it’s based on the latest Kangoo E-Tech Electric, the Hippie Caviar Motel can deliver up to 177 miles of range, while 106 miles of charge can be added in as little as 30 minutes. It’s likely that the show car will also benefit from the same technology and equipment equipped on the Kangoo, including climate control and heated front seats, alongside an eight-inch touchscreen with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Renault will be presenting the Hippie Caviar Motel at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover on September 19. The show incorporates some of the latest releases from the world of buses, trucks and vans. Renault has yet to confirm whether or not the Hippie Caviar Motel will enter production.

