24 Aug 2022

Updated Toyota Corolla now available to order

Updated Toyota Corolla now available to order

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 12:55 PM

Toyota has announced that its updated Corolla is now available to order, with prices starting from £29,610.

The latest generation of the British-built Corolla arrived in 2019, with Toyota now updating the model to keep it competitive. Still offered with a choice of 1.8- and 2.0-litre hybrid powertrains, these have been revised to offer greater power and performance.

The 1.8-litre version’s power has increased from 120bhp to 138bhp, with the 0-60mph time being cut by 1.7 seconds – now taking nine seconds. Meanwhile, the range-topping 2.0-litre setup has increased in power from 181bhp to 193bhp, with its 7.3-second 0-60mph time being half a second quicker than before.

Inside, the Corolla gets a new 10.5-inch touchscreen offering a raft of new connected services, including remote access using the ‘myT’ app and a new voice control service. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is another addition to the Corolla line-up, too.

Styling changes include a redesigned grille pattern and new alloy wheel designs, while the interior aims to move upmarket with new colour ‘themes’ providing a more premium finish than its predecessor.

Prices for the Corolla kick off from £29,610 for the five-door hatchback, and £30,945 for the Touring Sports estate model. Standard equipment includes the aforementioned touchscreen and digital dial display, along with keyless entry, front and rear parking sensors plus a wireless phone charger. Prices rise to £36,260 for the top-spec Excel version in estate form.

The new Toyota Corolla is now available to order at the firm’s dealer network, with online ordering starting on September 1.

News

