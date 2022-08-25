Search

25 Aug 2022

Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II to make UK debut at Salon Privé

Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II to make UK debut at Salon Privé

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 4:25 PM

Rolls-Royce has confirmed that its new Phantom Series II will make its UK debut at next week’s Salon Privé event.

Revealed in May, the updated version of Rolls-Royce’s flagship model also made its first American appearance at the recent Monterey Car Week. The current Phantom was first shown in 2017, with a ‘Series II’ model getting a number of changes, including a new grille that features new polished horizontal lines and the ability to illuminate for the first time.

Various new alloy wheel designs are also available, including a new ‘disc wheel’ that offers a similar look to classic Rolls-Royce models, available in both polished stainless steel or black. The updated Phantom can also be dechromed for a sportier look, while new connected services have been introduced, including a ‘Whispers’ app that allows owners to check the status and their security of their vehicle from their phone.

For its UK debut, Rolls-Royce has created a special model with a two-tone paint finish incorporating black over Monteverde green and a subtle pink coachline.

Also on show at Salon Privé, at Blenheim Palace, will be a Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge – a sportier version of the firm’s smaller luxury saloon – with unique St Tropez (orange) and Twilight Purple models set to be on display.

Boris Weletzky, regional director UK, Europe, Russia and Central Asia at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “Rolls-Royce is delighted to return once again to Blenheim Palace for Salon Privé.

“Salon Privé is an important event in the luxury calendar, making it the perfect place for the Phantom Series II, the marque’s magnum opus, to make its UK public debut. We will also showcase a highly Bespoke Black Badge Ghost at the event. I look forward to meeting our esteemed clients, friends of the marque and media at this year’s gathering.”

Salon Privé is held at Blenheim Palace, near Oxford, and begins on August 31 and runs until September 4. It incorporates events such as a concours d’elegance and a classic and supercar show.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media