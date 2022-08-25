Search

25 Aug 2022

Electric Kia EV9 undergoes final testing ahead of 2023 debut

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 6:40 PM

Kia has released new images of its EV9 electric SUV undergoing final testing ahead of its debut at the start of next year.

First previewed last year with the distinctive Concept EV9, it seems as though the show car’s looks will make production – retaining the imposing, boxy design and huge glass area. The striking front end incorporating wraparound headlights remains too, and is set to give the EV9 a particularly bold appearance out on the road, important considering the ambitions that Kia has for this new EV.

Set to become Kia’s flagship model, it is underpinned by the same E-GMP electric car platform that features on the EV6, which is already on sale.

It is currently undergoing ‘final rigorous testing’ at the firm’s global Namyang research and development centre in South Korea, with the photos showing the model tackling various test tracks. These included a cobbled surface that rigorously assesses ride comfort and build quality, as well as deep-water wading for further durability testing.

Kia says it’s been developing the EV9 for 44 months and that it will ‘set standards in design, performance, range, driving dynamics, technology and comfort’ and that it ‘will revolutionise the large electric SUV segment’.

The EV9 will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2023, though Kia is likely to announce further details about the model before then.

