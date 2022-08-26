Search

26 Aug 2022

Honda announces range of new dog accessories for its cars

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 12:25 PM

Honda has introduced a range of new dog accessories for its cars as the brand aims to cater more towards pet owners.

Launched today to mark International Dog Day (August 26), a ‘dog pack’ is being made available across the majority of Honda’s line-up, including the outgoing and new Civic and Jazz hatchbacks, as well as its HR-V and CR-V SUVs.

It can also be retrofitted to some of the brand’s older models

The pack includes a dog guard, rubber mats, boot mats and an exterior boot protector to prevent scratches where pets are jumping in and out.

The safety-focused dog pack was actually inspired by an April Fool’s Day joke this year from Honda.

Called the ‘Pet Co-Pilot Front Seat’, it was a tongue-in-cheek range of accessories that suggested Honda was launching bespoke passenger seats just for pets. However, the firm says the ‘incredible reaction’ spurred it to introduce more pet-friendly items.

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile for Honda UK, said: “Launching vehicle accessories for dogs is something that the Honda UK team has been discussing for quite a while. But it was the success of the April Fool’s Day campaign that ultimately prompted us to develop this product pack – because it became so clear that customers wanted something special for their four-legged friends.

“For many people, including me, dogs are so much more than a pet. They’re part of the family.

“The dog accessory pack is designed to bring peace of mind when travelling, no matter how long or short the distance. Not only will it help to keep your dog safe and secure while on the move, but it will also reduce the likelihood of interior damage.”

To coincide with International Dog Day, Honda is also offering 20 per cent off its pet pack – reducing the cost of it on its CR-V Hybrid, for example, from £810 to £645.

