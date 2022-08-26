Tesla introduces cheaper version of electric Model Y SUV

Tesla has launched a new rear-wheel-drive version of its Model Y, bringing the cost of the electric SUV down to £51,990.
Introduced earlier this year, the Model Y was the long-awaited SUV version of the best-selling Model 3 saloon and has proved to be a hit, already appearing in the SMMT’s top 10 list of the UK’s most popular new cars.
Launched purely with a powerful dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, the Model Y now has a new rear-wheel-drive powertrain, using a smaller battery and just a single motor.
Tesla doesn’t disclose full details, but the rear-wheel-drive Model Y produces around 260bhp, compared with 384bhp for the all-wheel-drive car, although it’s still able to accelerate from 0-60mph in 6.6 seconds and go on to a top speed of 135mph.
The top speed for the standard dual-motor ‘Long Range’ model is the same, but its 4.8-second 0-60mph figure is noticeably quicker.
However, this new rear-wheel-drive Model Y’s 283-mile range is down on the existing model’s 331-mile claimed range, too.
Prices for the new Model Y start from £51,990 – £6,000 cheaper than the existing model, and around £120 less on finance payments. On a four-year deal and with a deposit of £5,000, the Model Y costs £775 per month.
Optional extras include a tow bar for £1,090 and ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ for £6,800.
Tesla estimates first deliveries of this new Model Y will take place between December 2022 and February 2023 – a month later than other versions.
