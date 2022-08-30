Search

30 Aug 2022

Range Rover tops poll of least-reliable used cars

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 11:25 AM

The last-generation Range Rover has been listed as the most unreliable used car in a new poll.

Warrantywise’s Reliability Index polled over 131,000 extended car warranties for vehicles less than ten years old, revealing the least reliable models in the process.

The Range Rover was rated the lowest due to the frequency and cost of repairs, with the highest cost to fix the car coming in at £23,890. The regularity of these repairs also impacted the car’s overall reliability and resulted in it receiving a score of 20.2 out of 100. In fact, Land Rover took two of the bottom three positions with its previous-generation Range Rover and Range Rover Sport taking first and third places respectively.

BMW’s M3 took second place, with the Porsche Panamera, BMW X6 and Porsche Cayenne slotting into fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively. Their respective scores came in at 21.4, 23.4, 23.6 and 24.9 out of 100.

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise said: “The Reliability Index is extremely revealing of how luxury cars, which may seem like they would be reliable because of the costly price tags, aren’t always so.

“The opinion that they should be very reliable, for the price that customers pay for them, is quite a popular one, and this evaluation of our data is helpful for us to guide customers the right way when wanting to make a large purchase on a luxury car, like a Porsche.”

Warrantywise has stated that since it collated average repair costs between 2021 and 2022, the cost of labour and parts has risen considerably.

