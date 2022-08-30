Search

30 Aug 2022

Toyota expands Yaris Cross range with new GR Sport

Toyota expands Yaris Cross range with new GR Sport

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 12:25 PM

Toyota has added a new GR Sport specification to its Yaris Cross compact crossover.

Following in the footsteps of Corolla, C-HR and Yaris GR Sport editions, the Yaris Cross version features new 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels with a bright machined finish, while a new rear diffuser and front grille with gloss black mesh add some presence to the crossover. The Yaris Cross also gains the GR Sport’s signature Ash Grey exterior colour, while a bright Scorched Orange shade has been made exclusive to the model.

Inside, there are sports seats with Ultrasuede upholstery and contrast red stitching, while the GR logo is placed in a number of locations including the front headrests, carpets and steering wheel.

As with other GR Sport models, the Yaris Cross has been given a mechanical tweak over the standard version. Its suspension has been tuned, to help improve grip and limit roll, while enhancing steering.

The powertrain in the Yaris Cross GR Sport remains the same as the regular car. Its 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine develops 114bhp and 120Nm of torque, with Toyota expecting this GR Sport version will return the same economy and emissions figures as the standard Yaris Cross, with up to 62mpg combined and emissions of 117g/km possible.

Toyota has stated that pre-sales of the new Yaris Cross GR Sport will commence in the UK during the third quarter of 2022, with deliveries arriving later.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media