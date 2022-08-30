Toyota expands Yaris Cross range with new GR Sport

Toyota has added a new GR Sport specification to its Yaris Cross compact crossover.

Following in the footsteps of Corolla, C-HR and Yaris GR Sport editions, the Yaris Cross version features new 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels with a bright machined finish, while a new rear diffuser and front grille with gloss black mesh add some presence to the crossover. The Yaris Cross also gains the GR Sport’s signature Ash Grey exterior colour, while a bright Scorched Orange shade has been made exclusive to the model.

Inside, there are sports seats with Ultrasuede upholstery and contrast red stitching, while the GR logo is placed in a number of locations including the front headrests, carpets and steering wheel.

As with other GR Sport models, the Yaris Cross has been given a mechanical tweak over the standard version. Its suspension has been tuned, to help improve grip and limit roll, while enhancing steering.

The powertrain in the Yaris Cross GR Sport remains the same as the regular car. Its 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine develops 114bhp and 120Nm of torque, with Toyota expecting this GR Sport version will return the same economy and emissions figures as the standard Yaris Cross, with up to 62mpg combined and emissions of 117g/km possible.

Toyota has stated that pre-sales of the new Yaris Cross GR Sport will commence in the UK during the third quarter of 2022, with deliveries arriving later.