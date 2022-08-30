Search

30 Aug 2022

Dedicated owner takes delivery of 55th Fiat nearly 60 years after his first

Dedicated owner takes delivery of 55th Fiat nearly 60 years after his first

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 3:25 PM

A former Fiat employee has shown his dedication to the Italian brand after taking delivery of his 55th example.

David Franklin kickstarted his passion for Fiats when he purchased his first model in 1962 – a red, rear-engined 500D that incorporated forward-opening doors. Bought for £399 (around £5,800 today), David took ownership of the car while working as a Progress Chaser at Fiat’s first UK-based concession in Wembley.

During his time with Fiat, David progressed through the ranks, becoming Operations Manager for Fiat’s then-flagship 130 saloon, which was powered by a 3,200cc V6 engine. David also took a keen interest in racing throughout his period at Fiat, too, taking part in off-road production car trials across the country. Between 1963 and 1967, he entered 31 events and placed first fourteen times.

However, David puts meeting the love of his life Michela above all of his other achievements. Michela moved from Milan, Italy, to the UK in 1964 where she went onto work for Fiat. The pair married in September 1966 in a village overlooking Lake Como, with a Fiat 2300 Estate acting as their wedding car.

David said: “Having driven Fiat’s consistently for nearly 60 years, it is very hard to say just how many miles both myself and my family have covered in a Fiat. However, up until Covid, myself and Michela would drive to Italy at least once every year, sometimes twice when the kids were younger.

“That’s before you take into account all the miles I’d have travelled for business and competing in motoring competitions!”

Now, aged 84, David has taken delivery of a new 500 (RED) Edition. However, unlike his other vehicles, this new model is electric. “The electric 500 is like all Fiats, great fun to drive. It’s very quiet, handles incredibly well and is very quick off the mark – sometimes my glasses end up on the back seat!”, he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media