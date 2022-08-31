Polestar’s 6 LA Concept edition sells out one week after first public appearance

Polestar has filled all 500 build slots for its new 6 LA Concept edition just a week after its first public appearance.

Offered initially in LA Concept edition – which is an exclusive early version of the Polestar 6 that will go into full production – the new model was shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance event in California. Expected to launch in 2026, the Polestar 6 LA Concept edition will be available with a distinctive Sky Blue exterior paint that was used on the initial ‘O2’ concept.

“The high interest from our customers shows that a stunning electric roadster like Polestar 6 has high relevance in the sports car arena,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “The open-top-plus-electric combination is clearly one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrolheads.”

The Polestar 6 is expected to develop up to 872bhp and 900Nm of torque, which will result in a 0-60mph time of three seconds and a top speed of 155mph.

Given this strong demand, Polestar is planning to open reservations on build slots for its regular 6 model later this year. These models will be completed after the initial run of 500 LA Concept edition cars has been completed.

Polestar has also announced plans to launch four new electric vehicles within five years. This strategy will kick off with the reveal of its first electric performance SUV – the Polestar 3 – in October. After that, there will be the Polestar 4 electric SUV coupe and the Polestar 5, which will be a four-door GT.