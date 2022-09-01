Search

01 Sept 2022

Mini’s Multitone Edition adds exclusive touches to Electric hatchback

01 Sept 2022 11:55 AM

Mini has announced that a new limited-edition version of its Electric hatch will be heading to the UK.

Limited to just 200 examples, the Multitone Edition has been designed to ‘symbolise the diversity within the Mini community’ and comes equipped with many bespoke touches that help it stand out from the rest of the range.

Priced at £33,200, the special edition model features a multitone roof which transitions from a white colour at the front of the car to grey and then to black. It is created through a special wet-on-wet paint process applied at Mini’s plant in Oxford. Three colour shades are applied directly after one another while due to changing weather conditions, changes in the pattern may occur making each model unique.

This design is complemented by a white rainbow on the roof which is also used throughout the rest of the car.

Contrasting the roof shades is a Sage Green Metallic paint colour. It’s the first time that this has been available on a Mini Electric, having previously only been available on Mini’s Countryman. The usual black or chrome surrounds for the headlights and Mini badge have been replaced with white versions, while all cars get 17-inch two-tone wheels.

Inside, the rainbow logo can be found on the sun visor, floor mats and steering wheel, while all buyers of the Multitone Edition will also get a 3D printed car key in Sage Green.

As the Multitone Edition is based on the Mini Electric Level 2, it also benefits from heated front seats, automatic dual-zone air conditioning and an 8.8-inch central display housing Apple CarPlay and navigation as standard.

News

