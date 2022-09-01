Search

01 Sept 2022

Citroen’s new Ami Tonic brings eye-catching colour scheme and new personalisation options

01 Sept 2022 4:55 PM

Citroen has introduced an even more striking version of its tiny Ami electric car.

Called the Ami Tonic, it brings a new khaki and yellow colour scheme alongside a number of other external features. New headlamps bezels – said to have been inspired by sunglasses – come alongside bespoke wheel trims and decorative roof rails.

New plus and minus stickers on the A-pillars reference the Ami’s electric powertrain, while the yellow accents are continued to the inside of the car with the door pulls, bag hook and two front panel recesses finished in the eye-catching colour. The dashboard storage bins and door nets surround are finished in khaki instead.

Yellow directional arrows are used to guide passengers on how to use certain functions, such as the door handles and windows. All Ami Tonic models come with a number of standard accessories such as a smartphone cradle, three storage bins, a central separation net and a special dongle that can connect the Ami with a smartphone using the My Citroen app.

Mathieu Wandon, Citroën head of graphic design, said: “The Citroën Design team wanted to bring a touch of freshness and vitality to this new version. The combination of yellow and khaki, combined with clever technical features gives Ami Tonic a playful edge, making it a toy for grown-ups aged 16 and up.”

The Ami Tonic acts as a replacement for the Ami Vibe, bringing a 5.5kWh battery that can be changed in three hours. When coupled with a 6kW electric motor, this allows for up to 46 miles of range and a top speed of 28mph. Prices for the Ami Tonic start from £8,695.

News

