02 Sept 2022

Audi revises its RS Q e-tron electric racer ahead of upcoming rally

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 10:25 AM

Audi has showcased an evolution on its RS Q e-tron which has been redesigned to help it conquer some of the world’s most gruelling rally events.

Called the RS Q e-tron E2, it sports a ‘completely new’ body that helps to bring improved aerodynamics alongside lower weight. It also brings the car’s centre of gravity lower down.

The E2 nameplate is also significant, as it was also used by the famous Audi Sport quattro during its final development stage for Group B rallying in the 1980s.

Rolf Michl, managing director of Audi Sport, said: “We’ve managed a good debut at the Dakar with the Audi RS Q e-tron and even our first stage victories in a motorsport discipline that is new to us.

“The entire team is working excellently together and pulling in the same direction. As is usual at such an early stage, the drivers, co drivers and technicians quickly agreed on the next development targets. We have summarized the result in a new evolution package – the RS Q e-tron E2.”

The arrival of this tweaked racer marks the start of the second phase of the car’s development program, with Audi Sport moving to prepare for the 2023 Dakar Rally. The car’s cockpit is now significantly wider, while the front and rear sections have been redesigned.

Making the RS Q e-tron E2 more aerodynamically efficient was significant as, according to Axel Löffler, Chief Designer of the RS Q e-tron, “it further reduces the energy requirements of the electrically powered car.” By making it cut through the air more effectively, the RS Q e-tron E2 can use its electrical charge more effectively.

Though the exterior modifications have been extensive, the powertrain for the RS Q e-tron E2 remains the same as before. It uses three electric motors to send 386bhp to all four wheels. These motors are then helped by a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine, which is only used to add power to the battery, rather than driving the wheels directly.

