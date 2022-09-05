Search

06 Sept 2022

UK new car market ends five months of decline in August

UK new car market ends five months of decline in August

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 10:55 AM

The UK’s new car market saw modest growth during August, ending five months of declining sales.

According to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), registrations grew by a modest 1.2 per cent during the month, with some 68,858 vehicles registered. August is traditionally a quieter month for registrations, with buyers hanging on until September to secure the ‘new’ number plate.

Yet despite this growth, August’s volumes were the weakest for the month – excluding 2021 – since 2013 as manufacturers continued to deal with supply chain issues and parts shortages. Business customers saw the greatest increase of 26.6 per cent, though large fleet registrations by 1.6 per cent.

Year-to-date registrations are down by 10.7, however, and more than a third lower than during the first eight months of pre-pandemic 2019.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “August’s new car market growth is welcome, but marginal during a low volume month. Spiralling energy costs and inflation on top of sustained supply chain challenges are piling even more pressure on the automotive industry’s post-pandemic recovery, and we urgently need the new Prime Minister to tackle these challenges and restore confidence and sustainable growth. ]

“With September traditionally a bumper time for new car uptake, the next month will be the true barometer of industry recovery as it accelerates the transition to zero emission mobility despite the myriad challenges.”

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) yet again forged a path ahead in registrations, posting a 34.4 per cent increase and a 14.5 per cent market share. The SMMT states that growth in this area is slowing, however, with a year-to-date increase of 48.8 per cent, contrasting the end of the first quarter of 2022 when BEV registrations had been up by 101.9 per cent.

Registrations for plug-in hybrid models fell by 23.1 per cent, representing 5.6 per cent of monthly registrations. Standard hybrid model registrations, however, remained ‘relatively stable’ with a fall of 0.7 per cent. Hybrid vehicles now account for 8.7 per cent of the market.

Registrations for diesel cars fell by 12.3 per cent during the month, with 4,455 examples registered. They now occupy 6.5 per cent of the market, contrasting 46 per cent of petrol cars. During the month, some 31,652 petrol-powered cars were registered.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media