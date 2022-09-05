Search

06 Sept 2022

Cupra boosts Leon engine line-up with more affordable options

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 2:55 PM

Cupra has introduced a new, more affordable range of engines for its Leon hatchback and Estate.

The Leon will now be available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 148bhp, equipped with either an automatic or manual gearbox. There’s then a second new engine option, with this 187bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol available with a sole automatic gearbox option.

Up to this point, Cupra had only offered the Leon with a series of performance engine options, including a choice of 2.0-litre petrol engines with either 242bhp or 296bhp, as well as a 242bhp plug-in hybrid setup.

Kai Vogler, vice-president for sales and marketing at Cupra, said: “The Cupra Leon is already a king on the road, but we’re always developing the vehicle to maximise the offering for our customers, making it more customisable and growing its sales targets.

“With the introduction of these engines, our ambition is to achieve big success with the Cupra Leon, as we have done with the Formentor.”

Alongside these new engines, Cupra has introduced more value-focused trim levels. These V1 and V2-badged models still bring plenty of standard equipment including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry and a 12-inch infotainment screen.

Cupra has yet to reveal pricing for these new Leon models, but it’s expected that they’ll bring a considerable saving on the £33,100 starting price of the current five-door hatchback and £37,980 for the Estate. Cupra has stated, however, that orders will open from early October.

News

