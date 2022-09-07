Search

07 Sept 2022

Ferrari Purosangue set for September 13 reveal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 2:04 PM

Ferrari has confirmed that its upcoming Purosangue performance SUV will be unveiled on September 13.

Announcing it via a short teaser video posted to social media, the Italian firm gave a view of the front end of the new SUV under heavy disguise, accompanied by a soundtrack of the new car’s engine.

Predicted to be powered by a V12, the Purosangue could use the 6.5-litre unit that is already adopted by the firm’s 812 Superfast. There, it produces close to 800bhp and allows the Superfast to go from 0-60mph in just under three seconds. Although the larger Purosangue would undoubtedly carry a weight penalty over the 812, that V12 engine will give it some serious performance.

Arriving as Ferrari’s first SUV, the Purosangue will enter a very competitive segment, with rivals including the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX. All three adopt V8 engines, although the Bentayga is also available with a larger W12 engine.

As yet, it isn’t known whether or not Ferrari will offer the Purosangue with a smaller V8 engine – akin to the one powering its Roma and Portofino models – which might bring less outright performance but also bring down its price.

There is also the potential for a hybrid V6 engine – such as the one recently used in the 296 GTB – which would help lower the Purosangue’s emissions and improve fuel economy.

