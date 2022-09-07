Search

07 Sept 2022

BMW Group to launch fully vegan interiors from 2023

BMW Group to launch fully vegan interiors from 2023

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 4:38 PM

BMW Group has announced plans to launch its first vehicles with completely vegan interiors in 2023.

Set to be available for both BMW and Mini vehicles next year, the move has been made thanks to the development of ‘innovative materials with leather-like properties’ that can be used in high-traffic areas such as the steering wheel, which requires a high level of wear resistance with a premium appearance.

BMW says that material choices play a ‘key role’ in reducing CO2 emissions over the lifecycle of a vehicle, with the development of a new surface material for steering wheels reducing CO2 emissions along the entire chain by around 85 per cent compared with leather. Previously, around 80 per cent of the emissions produced came from the methane gas emitted from cattle rearing.

The inclusion of the new materials for the steering wheel means that the proportion of raw materials from animal origins used in a car will fall to one per cent. The remaining materials will only be found in areas that aren’t visible to the driver, such as in the substances that contain gelatine and are used for protective coatings, or lanolin in paints.

Uwe Köhler, head of development body, exterior trim, interior at the BMW Group, said: “With a steering wheel made from a high-quality vegan surface material, we are fulfilling the wishes of our customers who do not want to make any compromises in terms of look, feel and functionality.

“The innovative material withstands wear and tear caused by abrasion, perspiration and moisture and has all the desirable properties of leather”

BMW says that it is ‘serving the demand’ for vegan and leather-free interiors and this could be set to expand in the near future onto other models.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media