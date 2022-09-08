Search

08 Sept 2022

West Midlands Gigafactory appoints ex-Lotus engineering boss

West Midlands Gigafactory appoints ex-Lotus engineering boss

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 12:55 PM

The West Midlands Gigafactory has appointed former Lotus board member and engineering director Richard Moore as one of its key battery experts.

A public joint venture between Coventry City Council and Coventry Airport, the West Midlands Gigafactory has the potential to become Britain’s largest cell factory, creating 60GWh per year through sustainable energy sources.

It’s already in ‘advanced discussions’ with global battery manufacturers about a site, with battery production for electric vehicles set to start in 2025. The site would create up to 6,000 direct jobs – and thousands more in the supply chain are likely, too.

As well as his role with Lotus where he was in charge of engineering the firm’s sports cars, including the new electric Evija hypercar, Moore has worked as chief engineer at Jaguar Land Rover, helping to lead the electrification engineering programme for many of the firm’s products, including the I-Pace.

He said: “I am hugely excited to be joining the team behind the West Midlands Gigafactory. This is a significantly important project for the region, the British automotive and domestic energy industries and the UK as we transition to an electrified economy.

“I hope to be able to use my full experience to bring the project to fruition, with strategic advice and assistance in the ongoing discussions with the global battery industry.”

More than 400 specialist automotive and battery technology companies currently call the West Midlands their home, with over a third of the UK’s automotive employees in the area.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media