Porsche adds adventure focus to its cars with new roof tent

Porsche has developed a new roof tent that can be used on a variety of its cars.

Created at the Weissach Development Centre, the tent – which sits inside a hard case – can be used on the 911, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan with or without roof rails.

With walls made of a breathable cotton blend, the tent incorporates water-resistant zips and a separate rain cover to help protect it from the elements. The side walls are said to mimic the flyline of a 911, while Porsche’s logo has been applied here too. The interior has a quilted insulated lining as well.

Experience the exhilaration of #Porsche sports cars in a fresh way – in the great outdoors – with the new roof tent from Porsche Tequipment. This practical adventure equipment transforms the sports car into a hotel room for nature-lovers. More: https://t.co/ykW3iaVhRI pic.twitter.com/AAhCgwX8KD — Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) September 8, 2022

With two side windows and a roof window, the tent allows for excellent views of the area outside. Both side windows can be opened to allow fresh air in too, while an insect guard stops mosquitoes from entering the tent. A black-out lining helps to keep the light out, too. There’s space for two people to get comfortable, while a foam mattress ensures a good night’s sleep.

To open the tent, two lockable safety latches are opened. Then, the hard case is lifted with the help of two gas pressure shock absorbers. A section of the floor is folded out and stabilised with the included ladder and, once all this is done, all that is required is to lift the tent and secure it into place with the four poles.

Buyers are also able to choose from a black and light grey or black and light grey hard case. All versions get a matt black Porsche logo too.

Included as part of Porsche’s Tequipment list of accessories, and is available to order now from Porsche. Its current price is stated as €4,980 (£4,334).