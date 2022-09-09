Search

09 Sept 2022

Motoring industry pays tribute to the Queen

Motoring industry pays tribute to the Queen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 2:55 PM

The motoring industry has been paying its respects to the Queen after Britain’s longest reigning monarch passed away aged 96.

Automotive companies from across the industry have been paying tribute to the Queen, including the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) which said that the Queen was a ‘lifelong supporter of the UK automotive industry’.

A spokesperson for the trade body said: “We are deeply saddened to her of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who dedicated her life to the service of the nation and the Commonwealth.

“She was also a lifelong supporter of the UK automotive industry, with a keen interest and expert knowledge of many of its products.

“Our sector remains indebted to her and our thoughts and condolences are with the King and the Royal Family.”

Jaguar Land Rover said that its relationship with Queen had been a ‘great source of pride for all’ and that its ‘thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time’.

Aston Martin said that it was ‘honoured’ that the Queen had visited the firm’s factory in 1966 and that it was ‘deeply saddened’ by her passing.

Bentley said it would ‘pause, reflect and show heartfelt gratitude for the historic reign of the Queen’, while Morgan said that it and ‘the wider Morgan community’ ‘joins with people around the United Kingdom and the world in mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.’

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “For us at the Home of Rolls-Royce, Her Majesty was the only British Monarch we have ever known, and her passing is deeply felt by all of us.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the worldwide Rolls-Royce community, I respectfully extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media