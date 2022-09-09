Mercedes and Rivian to collaborate on electric van production

Mercedes and Rivian have entered into a strategic partnership to create large electric vans.

The pair intend to invest in and operate a European factory that would start production in a few years. The goal is to create a new electric-only production facility that would utilise an existing Mercedes site in central or eastern Europe.

Two electric vans will be created at this facility. The first will be based upon the Mercedes-Bens Vans Electric Architecture, while the second will sit upon the Rivian Light Van platform.

RJ Scaringe, chief executive officer of Rivian: “Rivian was created to encourage the world to transition away from fossil fuel consumption by creating compelling products and services. We’re delighted to be partnering with Mercedes‑Benz on this project.

“Mercedes‑Benz is one of the world’s best known and respected automotive companies, and we believe that together we will produce truly remarkable electric vans which will not only benefit our customers, but the planet.”

In Palo Alto with Vidya and our electrical hardware team—check out the lab car to see the inside of R1 and EDV! pic.twitter.com/MzriFQ0hCe — RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) August 12, 2022

Both companies have a shared objective to rapidly increase the production of electric vans, while ‘leveraging operations synergies’ that can help lower costs and make vans more affordable for commercial customers.

Mathias Geisen, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans said: “As a pioneer in the field of locally emission-free transportation Mercedes‑Benz Vans has gained broad experience in producing and launching eVans since 2010.

“Now we are accelerating the transformation to a fully electric product portfolio. From 2025 onwards, all vans based on our new architecture VAN.EA will be electric-only. I am delighted that as part of this transformation we are now joining forces with Rivian – a highly dynamic and inspiring partner with a strong technology position.”