13 Sept 2022

Peugeot expands electric car line-up with new e-308 and e-308 SW

13 Sept 2022 12:55 PM

Peugeot has continued its electric car series expansion with the introduction of the e-308 and e-308 SW.

Both cars use a 156bhp electric motor paired with a 54kWh battery which helps to deliver up to 248 miles between charges. Thanks to an 11kW on-board charger, the e-308 can accept a 100kW rapid charge, resulting in a 20 to 80 per cent top-up taking less than 25 minutes.

A range of assistance systems has been included, such as adaptive cruise control and long-range blind spot monitoring which operates at distances of up to 75 metres. Rear traffic alert helps when reversing, too.

Inside, both e-308 and e-308 SW make use of Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit system with a compact steering wheel giving an easy view of the digital head-up display in front. This is paired with a 10-inch central touchscreen which houses primary navigation and media functions.

It’ll be offered in Allure and GT specifications, with Matrix LED headlights included on the latter. ‘Three-claw’ rear lights give a distinctive look to the back of the car, too. Peugeot has also developed a new 18-inch wheel specifically for the e-308 and e-308 SW, which has been designed to offer the best possible aerodynamic efficiency.

Both cars will be available in the UK from the second half of 2023 and can be purchased either via a Peugeot retailer or through the firm’s Buy Online platform.

