Pagani’s Utopia arrives with V12 power and manual transmission

Pagani has unveiled its new Utopia as its latest high-performance hypercar.

It’s powered by a 6.0-litre bi-turbo engine built specifically for Pagani by Mercedes-AMG, bringing 852bhp and 1,100Nm of torque. What sets it apart from many rivals is its adoption of a seven-speed manual transmission, which has been called an ‘essential requirement’ for the Utopia.

It will, however, also be available with an automatic transmission built by specialists Xtrac.

It’s all based around a carbo-titanium monocoque with front and rear tubular subframes crafted from alloy. Linked to this is a forged aluminium double wishbone suspension setup, with electronically controlled shock absorbers. In fact, Pagani says that the Utopia is 10.5 per cent more torsionally rigid than its previous road-legal models.

The combines with an exceptionally low overall dry weight of 1,280kg, significantly less than Pagani’s previous range-topping Huayra hypercar.

The exterior of the car has been designed to be as aerodynamic as possible, with a number of wind tunnel sessions used to create a particularly slippery exterior. However, Pagani has worked to ensure it remains aerodynamic without the need for extra ‘add-ons’.

It incorporates active suspended aero at the rear, which can help to provide the best possible stability in all conditions, while directing air towards the braking system allows them to operate at the top of their performance even when under heavy use.

The Utopia sits on 21-inch front and 22-inch rear alloy wheels which wear tyres developed exclusively with Pirelli. There’s the option of a PZero Corsa for high-performance driving, or a Pirelli SottoZero for winter conditions.

Inside, the Utopia’s cabin features Pagani’s usually high level of detail, while there is a complete lack of screens apart from a small display in front of the driver. The steering wheel is machined from a single block of aluminium, while many of the instruments are purely analogue to make them easier to use.