Search

14 Sept 2022

Vauxhall confirms new ‘GSE’ electrified performance sub-brand

Vauxhall confirms new ‘GSE’ electrified performance sub-brand

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Sept 2022 10:25 AM

Vauxhall has announced that it will create a new performance sub-brand called GSe, focusing purely on electrified models as the brand works towards becoming an EV-only firm by 2028.

The British brand has a long history of performance models, with both the GSi and VXR nameplates being used in the past for its sportier cars.

However, as it now looks to focus more on electrified models, it will establish Grand Sport Electric (GSe) as its ‘new top-of-the-range electrified performance sub-brand’.

Vauxhall says GSe models will offer ‘athletic looks’, ‘driver-focused chassis set-ups’ and ‘higher performance’, but while retaining the zero-emissions benefits.

The firm is being tight-lipped about the upcoming performance models that will be offered, though the use of ‘electrified’ (rather than electric) suggests it will offer sporty hybrid models before turning its attention simply to EVs. It’s a similar move that’s been adopted by fellow Stellantis brand Peugeot with its ‘Sport Engineered’ nameplate.

The latest generation Astra is likely to be a model that a GSe version will be offered on, though given Vauxhall already offers plenty of electric and hybrid models already – such as the Corsa-e, Mokka-e and Astra Hybrid-e – there’s plenty of potential.

James Taylor, acting managing director at Vauxhall, said: “GSe will offer sports handling and looks combined with the performance and responsibility of electrified powertrains.

“Sitting atop the newly simplified Vauxhall range, the GSe name is both a nod to GSi performance models from our heritage as well being a complement to the GS versions in our line-up today. Vauxhall is committed to electrifying Britain and GSe shows that performance and driving pleasure are set to be part of our electric future.”

Vauxhall has already outlined plans to offer an electrified version of every car it sells by 2024, before purely selling EVs from 2028.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media