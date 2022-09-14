Suzuki introduces new colours on Hayabusa and SV650

Suzuki has introduced a series of new colour schemes on its third-generation Hayabusa and SV650 models.
The latest generation Hayabusa is now available with a new dark grey scheme, contrasted by red accents. Then, there’s a white edition with striking blue detailing, while a stealthy all-black version is also available, coming complete with chrome trim.
Launched last year, the Hayabusa features a revised chassis and a 1340cc inline four-cylinder engine that produces more power than its predecessor. This is backed by a suite of electronic aids, including 10-mode traction control and three-mode launch control.
Alongside the Hayabusa, the SV650 receives a trio of updated colours for 2023. Mirroring the Hayabusa, there’s a new grey and black model with a grey frame colour for the SV650, contrasted by red wheels. There’s then a dark blue model and a sleek black version, with both using a bronze frame and wheels. The SV650X will get a new metallic silver colour too.
The SV650 was first launched in 1997, with this most recent model using a 645cc V-twin engine which makes it an appealing option for just-passed riders.
All models are available to purchase, with the Hayabusa starting from £16,999 and the SV650 from £16,999. The SV650X, meanwhile, begins at £7,399.
Both bikes are also available on both PCP or Hire Purchase schemes with no deposit required bringing 2.9 per cent APR representative over three years.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.