14 Sept 2022

Suzuki introduces new colours on Hayabusa and SV650

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Sept 2022 5:25 PM

Suzuki has introduced a series of new colour schemes on its third-generation Hayabusa and SV650 models.

The latest generation Hayabusa is now available with a new dark grey scheme, contrasted by red accents. Then, there’s a white edition with striking blue detailing, while a stealthy all-black version is also available, coming complete with chrome trim.

Launched last year, the Hayabusa features a revised chassis and a 1340cc inline four-cylinder engine that produces more power than its predecessor. This is backed by a suite of electronic aids, including 10-mode traction control and three-mode launch control.

Alongside the Hayabusa, the SV650 receives a trio of updated colours for 2023. Mirroring the Hayabusa, there’s a new grey and black model with a grey frame colour for the SV650, contrasted by red wheels. There’s then a dark blue model and a sleek black version, with both using a bronze frame and wheels. The SV650X will get a new metallic silver colour too.

The SV650 was first launched in 1997, with this most recent model using a 645cc V-twin engine which makes it an appealing option for just-passed riders.

All models are available to purchase, with the Hayabusa starting from £16,999 and the SV650 from £16,999. The SV650X, meanwhile, begins at £7,399.

Both bikes are also available on both PCP or Hire Purchase schemes with no deposit required bringing 2.9 per cent APR representative over three years.

News

