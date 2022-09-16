Mourners ‘strongly urged’ to use public transport amid travel warnings for Royal Funeral

The AA has issued a traffic warning for Windsor and Central London as mourners head to the capital for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

With road closures planned across London and Windsor, the AA is ‘strongly urging people’ who are planning to watch the Royal Funeral in-person to use public transport. The AA has said that the public should ‘expect lengthy delays’ and be ‘prepared for services and pavements to be very busy’.

Jakob Pfaudler, AA CEO, said; “The queues of people wanting to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen at her lying-in-state goes to show the depth of emotion the public feel towards her. We believe many more will want to line the streets and pay their last respects to a most gracious Queen.

“We urge people planning to travel to the procession in London and Windsor to use public transport between now and Monday night. Similarly, the public should expect delays and services to be incredibly busy.”

Should people wish to drive, they ‘should not expect to park anywhere near the procession route’ and though there is some ‘limited parking’ available in Windsor on Monday, it should be pre-booked. Drivers should also ignore their sat-nav instructions and follow signs installed by the AA.

Pfaudler added: “With so many road closures in place and with limited parking available, people should be discouraged from driving to watch the procession. However, if they have pre-booked a space then they should switch off their sat-nav and only follow signs installed by the AA.

“Millions are expected to attend the procession, so people may wish to watch from home or attend big screen showings of the Royal Funeral. The AA is very proud to be playing a small part in the planning by providing signs and traffic management in the Windsor area as we did for the Queen’s Coronation in 1953.”