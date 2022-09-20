Search

21 Sept 2022

UK motorists altering driving style amid cost of living crisis

UK motorists altering driving style amid cost of living crisis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 11:25 AM

A significant number of drivers have changed their driving habits in order to save money during the cost of living crisis, a new survey has highlighted.

Conducted by Kia, the study of 1,200 UK drivers found that 37 per cent are now using their car less for short urban journeys while 37 per cent have switched to walking or cycling ‘where possible’.

A third of those spoken to also pay more attention to where they refuel or recharge their car in order to do so more affordably. In addition, 28 per cent of drivers are making more of an effort to plan out their journey to save fuel.

When it comes to being behind the wheel, 31 per cent say that they are more mindful about their driving style to help increase efficiency, using less throttle and maintaining a lower speed than usual. A much higher proportion of younger drivers have changed their style in this way too, with 54 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds adapting how they drive compared with 26 per cent for those aged between 55 and 64.

Twenty-five per cent of respondents said that they had cut back on car journeys to see family and friends, with this trend highest among Londoners. Those living in Northern Ireland, meanwhile, are the least likely to say that they have reduced this type of car journey.

Overall, 19 per cent of those surveyed said that they had cut back on non-essential item spending so that they can continue to use their cars as normal. However, this varies extensively between the UK’s regions, with 33 per cent of Londoners saying that they have made cutbacks, compared with 20 per cent of Scots and just 10 per cent of those living in the West Midlands.

Of those with a petrol or diesel car, 52 per cent said that they were now either ‘likely’ or ‘very likely’ to make the switch to an electric or hybrid vehicle when they next change their car, with Londoners being the keenest to make the switch. Those located in the East Midlands were the least enthusiastic, however.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media