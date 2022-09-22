Search

22 Sept 2022

The Renault 5 Turbo is reborn as an electric drift car

The Renault 5 Turbo is reborn as an electric drift car

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 11:25 AM

Renault has unveiled the R5 Turbo 3E, a modern electric interpretation of the firm’s classic hot hatch.

Built to celebrate both the Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2, the Turbo 3E features the number ‘3’ because it follows on from the Turbo 2, while ‘E’ stands for electric.

Forming part of the ‘electric rebirth’ of the Renault 5, the R5 Turbo 3E has been designed around performance and track driving with a fully-electric, rear-wheel-drive layout bringing 374bhp and 700Nm of torque. As with the original, the R5 Turbo 3E is a strict two-seater, with a pair of electric motors mounted at the rear of the car. The batteries are in the middle, under the floor.

Built around a tubular chassis, the R5 Turbo 3E can go from 0-60mph in under 3.5 seconds and top out at 124mph. With a 42kWh battery, it’s expected to manage around 200 miles per charge – though Renault has yet to announce any official range figures. It can, however, achieve a full charge in two hours via a rapid charger.

The R5 Turbo 3E is also kitted out with over 10 mounting brackets for cameras both inside and outside the vehicle, so drivers can capture their highlights when on the move.

The bonnet, doors and cockpit have all been designed to mimic those of the original, but the body is now made from lightweight carbon fibre to reduce weight. Measuring in at 2.02 metres wide – 25cm more than its predecessor – the R5 Turbo 3E is also four metres long and 1.32 metres high. A huge rear spoiler helps to generate downforce when travelling at speed. The air inlet on the bonnet which has been designed to mirror that on the Turbo 2 actually houses the battery charging socket.

The R5 Turbo 3E will go on public display for the first time at the Chantilly Arts and Elegance contest on September 25, before going on the stand at the Paris Motor Show on October 17.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media