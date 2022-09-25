Three in five put off buying an EV due to rising home energy prices – survey

Three-fifths of drivers say that rising domestic energy costs play a key factor in putting them off buying an electric vehicle, a new survey has found.

A poll of 12,500 drivers by the AA also found that one in 10 claimed that the increase in home energy bills was the main reason for them sticking with a petrol or diesel car. However, a quarter of respondents said that the increasing energy bills hadn’t put them off buying an electric car, with three per cent of those questioned already owning an EV.

Following the announcement from the Prime Minister on 8 September 2022, the national average electricity prices paid by Direct Debit will be a unit rate of 34.00p per kWh and a standing charge of 46.36p per day from 1 October 2022

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said; “With domestic energy prices rising, drivers can be forgiven for believing switching to an EV will become expensive quickly.

“However, the reality is that even with the hike in domestic electricity costs, running an EV is considerably cheaper than a petrol or diesel car.”

The AA states that even with next month’s increase in electricity prices, an EV owner could still save around half on ‘fuel’ compared to petrol and a third compared to diesel.

Cousens added: “With much focus on the 2030 ban on the sale of new combustion cars and vans, lawmakers need to keep a watchful eye on how energy prices will impact the transition to electrification as much as the traditional barriers to ownership.”